Warsop gets into the spooky spirit with halloween postbox topper
A postbox in Warsop has been decorated with a spooky seasonal topper.
By Phoebe Cox
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:09 am
Updated
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:50 am
The postbox on Meadow Place, Warsop, has worn various toppers over the last few months.
Including, in more recent times, a crown made by crochet for the 70th jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the year.
There was also a welcoming cycle display for the Tour of Britain, featuring Nottinghamshire’s legend, Robin Hood and before the spooky topper was put up, the postbox paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, following her death on September, 8.
The artist behind the toppers would prefer to remain anonymous.
Page 1 of 1