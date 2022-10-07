The postbox on Meadow Place, Warsop, has worn various toppers over the last few months.

Including, in more recent times, a crown made by crochet for the 70th jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the year.

There was also a welcoming cycle display for the Tour of Britain, featuring Nottinghamshire’s legend, Robin Hood and before the spooky topper was put up, the postbox paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, following her death on September, 8.

The artist behind the toppers would prefer to remain anonymous.

Spooky season

A tribute last month.

A cycle display for the Tour of Britain.

Pauline Harris, a Warsop resident, shared this photo of the postbox topper back in May.