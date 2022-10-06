Rufford Abbey looks ahead to the autumn season after welcoming 45,000 visitors in August

Visitor numbers hit 44,500 over the month of August, with families enjoying a range of activities, from archery to adventure golf, and boating on Rufford Lake.

Every Thursday to Sunday throughout the month, the Great British Beer Garden welcomed visitors of all ages, with plenty to do for adults and children alike. The Heritage site also hosted activities including Professor Paul Temple’s Famous Punch and Judy Show, the White Post Farm Petting Zoo, and a Teddy Bear’s Picnic every week.

The summer might be over, but the fun doesn’t stop there.

Rufford Abbey welcomed 44,500 visitors over the month of August, with families enjoying a range of activities, from archery to adventure golf

Rufford Abbey is hosting a range of affordable activities this spooky season, providing fun for the whole family.

From October 15, to 31, you can take part in the Halloween Monster Hunt. Just £2.50 per trail sheet, join the Rufford Monster Hunt team every day between 10am and 4pm and follow the map into the haunted hideaways and creepy woods to investigate the case of Rufford’s hair-raising happenings.

On October 19, and 26, it is Wicked White Post Farm Wednesday. From slithering snakes to sneaky spiders, for just £2.50 per child, you’ll be able to get your hands on some creepy critters this halloween. The team will bring their usual fluffy friends for those not brave enough! Tickets will be available between 10am and 3.30pm on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On October 28, and 29, you can enjoy a Witches’ and Wizards’ Breakfast and Brunch. Gobble up witches’ fingers, scrambled eyeballs and an elixir of juice before embarking on the Rufford Abbey monster hunt. Prices start at £7.95 per child and £12.95 per adult, including entry to the monster trail. Children under three-years-old can join in on the fun for free.

And from November 3, to 20, you can enjoy the Spectacle of Light. Take an enchanting tour and enjoy the mystical displays illuminating Rufford Abbey. Advance tickets start at just £9.90 per child and £19.80 per adult.