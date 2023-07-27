Ashfield wellbeing network launches three free community events for the year

The community events provide an opportunity for residents of Ashfield to connect with services and find opportunities that are available in the district.

Events include taking part in fun activities, networking with residents and browsing informative and interactive stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formerly known as the Ashfield Innovation Network, the group has since expanded from its Sutton base and now runs sessions across the district.

Community organisers, staff and volunteers are all smiles at the Ashfield network's community event in Sutton, September 2022.

Most Popular

Gregg Dunning of Ageing Well Ashfield north community team, said: “More local partners have joined the network which is great.

“We now have organisations who support children on board as well. As a result, the network has been renamed.

“We have three new events planned this summer and entry is free for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming events will be held on August 9 and 30, and October 26.

The network had previously launched successful community events in Sutton Market Square in partnership with councils and community groups.

Standout events include support for carers, where carers could access help and free advice.

Along with other community networking opportunities where community groups, charities and partners met with the public and spoke about their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the upcoming events, contact Luke Donnelly, health and wellbeing officer for Ashfield Council at [email protected]

Or email Gregg Dunning, of Nottinghamshire Council, at [email protected]

Upcoming community event schedule

Selston Country Park on Wednesday, August 9 – 10-2pm

Leamington Primary Academy on Wednesday, August 30 – 10-2pm