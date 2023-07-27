News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Ashfield wellbeing network launches three free community events for the year

Ashfield wellbeing network – a partnership of councils, groups and services within the district – will host three free events this year, offering community-led support for people in the area.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Jul 2023, 18:04 BST- 1 min read

The community events provide an opportunity for residents of Ashfield to connect with services and find opportunities that are available in the district.

Events include taking part in fun activities, networking with residents and browsing informative and interactive stalls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Formerly known as the Ashfield Innovation Network, the group has since expanded from its Sutton base and now runs sessions across the district.

Community organisers, staff and volunteers are all smiles at the Ashfield network's community event in Sutton, September 2022.Community organisers, staff and volunteers are all smiles at the Ashfield network's community event in Sutton, September 2022.
Community organisers, staff and volunteers are all smiles at the Ashfield network's community event in Sutton, September 2022.
Most Popular

    Gregg Dunning of Ageing Well Ashfield north community team, said: “More local partners have joined the network which is great.

    “We now have organisations who support children on board as well. As a result, the network has been renamed.

    “We have three new events planned this summer and entry is free for everyone.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Upcoming events will be held on August 9 and 30, and October 26.

    Read More
    Sutton's Revolution team produce big shock medals haul on European stage in Hung...

    The network had previously launched successful community events in Sutton Market Square in partnership with councils and community groups.

    Standout events include support for carers, where carers could access help and free advice.

    Along with other community networking opportunities where community groups, charities and partners met with the public and spoke about their services.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    For more information about the upcoming events, contact Luke Donnelly, health and wellbeing officer for Ashfield Council at [email protected]

    Or email Gregg Dunning, of Nottinghamshire Council, at [email protected]

    Upcoming community event schedule

    Selston Country Park on Wednesday, August 9 – 10-2pm

    Leamington Primary Academy on Wednesday, August 30 – 10-2pm

    Morven Park on Thursday, October 26 – 11-2pm

    Related topics:AshfieldSutton