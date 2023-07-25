Two disused Ashfield community centres could be demolished for new social housing

Ashfield Council says the hubs have remained largely unused and “unsustainable” since the pandemic.

It now wants to approve its own plans to demolish them so four social homes can be added to its council housing stock.

A council report confirms demand has declined for the two centres Brierley House, on Brierley Road, Sutton, and Mill House, Mill Lane, Huthwaite.

Mill House, on Mill Lane, Huthwaite, has been earmarked for demolition. (Photo by: Google Maps)

Figures show Brierley House had about 568 hours of usage in 2019/20, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which meant it was used for about a quarter of the time.

However, last year, it was used for just five hours, or 0.2 per cent of the time.

The authority said Mill House has faced a “similar decline” since 2019/20, but had zero bookings or usage in 2022/23.

Neither centre generated any income for the authority last year despite incurring day-to-day running costs and repairs exceeding £8,000 each.

And it is estimated the centres need a combined £73,000 – £36,000 for Mill House and £37,000 for Brierley House – spent on improvements over the next five years to ensure they remain fit for purpose, with longer-term costs “significantly higher”.

Now a council review has confirmed neither site is fit for purpose, because they are “not sustainable, demand is limited, income negligible and costs on the rise”.

Instead, the authority wants to demolish them and build two two-bedroom bungalows on the Brierley House site and two semi-detached homes at Mill House.

The cost of building the homes is expected to be £743,000, with Homes England funding to be requested to cover some costs.

The housing and demolition plan will be presented to next council cabinet meeting.

In a report published ahead of the meeting, Andy Kirkland, council development lead officer, said: “The community centre review has concluded the centres are not sustainable.

“Demand is limited, income negligible and costs on the rise.

“Investing in the centres and improving the facilities and connectivity so they are modern and attractive, was not considered viable. There is little evidence to suggest usage levels and income will increase sufficiently to pay back the money invested.