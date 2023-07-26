Sutton's Revolution team produce big shock medals haul on European stage in Hungary

Revolution sent a team of 11 fighters, mostly in boxing and K1 plus one mixed martial arts competitor to the WFC European Cup Open European Championships in Hungary.

They were the only club representing the UK and, out of all the countries competing, managed to finish second country behind well-represented hosts Hungary, who won 70-odd golds

Revolution finished second with seven golds, seven silvers and three bronze medals and on the gym table, out of all the gyms from all the European countries, actually finished fourth despite being the smallest team there out of 70 teams.

Sutton's Revolution Gym team that performed beyond expectations in Hungary.

“We were just going over there for the experience and I was thinking if we just came back with a bronze it would have been a great result,” said Neil.

“Never in a million years was I expecting this to happen. They just all performed.

It was an unbelievable and very overwhelming experience.

“My main boxer Mark Miles beat an Olympics qualified boxer in the semi-final and went on to gold.

The successful fighters were Tyler Spencer, Riley Prudence, Will Bingham, Levi Potter, Sam Turner, Harry Flint, Daisy Fisher, Ashton Stayner, Karson Greenacre, Mark Miles, and Leigh Spinks.

Coaches were Huntley (gym owner/manager), Gabor V Szabo, Rob Watson and Tyrone Robinson.

Revolution Gym, on Redcliffe Street, has been running for nine years.

It started with one class and then owner Huntley gave up his former full time job and business to run the gym seven days a week.

There are 20 fighters in the gym, with 'immense talent' which Neil said was down to the quality of coaching, support and consistency.

“What we thought was impossible was made possible with their success in Hungary. I am so proud,” he said.

“The gym is like a family and part of the community. It means the world to see the progress made by these kids. It has a ripple effect.

“They will be doing well at the gym and that then means their behaviour might improve at school or at home too, as this outlet helps change lives.

“I am so passionate about this gym, it feels exactly what I am meant to be doing.”