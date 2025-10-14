John Lewis is making a 'big change' for its 2025 Christmas Advert

It is almost time for the John Lewis Christmas Advert once again 🎅📺

John Lewis’ Christmas Advert is a festive institution.

It is one of the big signs that the holiday season is upon us.

But there is set to be a big change for this year’s advert.

The leaves are falling from the trees, the nights are drawing in, and the clocks will soon be changing. Before you realise it, Santa will be suiting up and preparing to squeeze down chimneys across the country.

Nothing quite says the festive season is upon us like the John Lewis Christmas Advert arriving on our TV screens. It has been an annual tradition since 2007 and we all have our own favourites - Monty the Penguin for the win.

Halloween is just around the corner, and it won’t be long before you’re putting up the tree and trying to untangle all of those twinkly lights you hastily put away in January. Earlier in the year, we looked back over the recent history of the John Lewis ads to try and pinpoint when it will be out.

But it has now been reported that the retailer is making a big change to the advert for 2025. Here’s all you need to know:

John Lewis makes Christmas Advert decision for 2025

A still from The Gifting Hour - John Lewis Christmas advert. Photo: John Lewis | John Lewis

We are just a few weeks away from a deluge of festive adverts being upon us once again. The most anticipated of all will likely once again be John Lewis’ and it is bound to be one of the best as well - based on previous years.

Campaign reports that, in a big change to previous years, both John Lewis and Waitrose’s Christmas adverts will be standalone ads and not part of a series. For 2024, the John Lewis one started with ‘the window’, followed by ‘give knowingly’, and culminated in the full advert: ‘The Gifting Hour.’

However, according to the website, John Lewis has opted for a single standalone advert for 2025. Waitrose also had a multi-part advert revolving around the mystery of who ate the red velvet bauble desert called ‘sweet suspicion’.

A JLP spokesperson told Campaign: “We are lucky enough to enjoy lots of speculation around our ads, much of which is inaccurate, and our one rule is to never comment on any aspect, simply because we want to keep the magic alive at Christmas.”

