I survived watching 19 of 2024's Christmas adverts in a row - the best and worst

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:30 GMT

This advert is definitely going on the naughty list 🎅

Can you have too much of a good thing? Well, it turns out the answer to this is in fact yes.

Because I sat down and watched every major Christmas advert released in the UK in 2024 all in one go and I think I got a sugar rush of the brain. I felt the same way I do after gorging myself on gingerbread men on December 25 - shame, festive cheer and like I wanted to throw up.

There were plenty of highs - I’ve already spoken of my love for this year’s John Lewis advert and that has not changed in the days since. However there were some really unfortunate lows.

This AI made advert is an abomination and a complete desecration of one of the all time favourite Christmas ads. It also sets a worrying precedent if such a major company is using AI for an advert of this scale. Christmas rating: 0 Jingle Bells (lumps of coal for everyone involved).

1. Coca-Cola - The Holiday Magic is Coming

The Christmasy-ness of the advert stretches to basically window dressing, being instead focused on the consumer side of the holiday. Christmas rating: 1 Jingle Bell.

2. Smyths - Christmas advert 2024

Look, it's fine. It is a fine ad - I chuckled at the ‘we heard you, we ignored you’ bit. But the song choice isn’t very Christmassy and aside from mentions of Turkey, it could be an advert for any time of the year. Christmas rating: 1 Jingle Bell.

3. KFC - Kentucky Fried Turkey?

While I’m sure younger audiences will enjoy it - especially if they are already Kevin the Carrot fans - the whole premise is starting to feel staler than three week old Christmas leftovers. Even the threat of Christmas spirit being stolen feels pretty flat - seemingly amounting to just festive lights being turned off and then back on again at the end. But maybe I’m just being extremely Grinchy - you can let me know your own verdict. Christmas rating: 1.5 Jingle Bells

4. Aldi - Spirit of Christmas

