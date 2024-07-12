Courteeners Pink Cactus Cafe: Band announce huge UK tour - full list of dates and how to get tickets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The band have confirmed their seventh studio album ‘Pink Cactus Cafe’ will be released on October 25.
This brings to an end a four-year wait for new music, and the first single of the album ‘Solitude of the Night Bus’ is out now.
To mark the release of the new album, Courteeners are hitting the road with a UK arena tour.
Who will support Courteeners?
Also announced today is the support act for Courteeners tour. Australian rock band DMA’s will open for the band on all UK shows apart from at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.
How to get tickets for Courteeners
Pre-sale will be available to those who pre-order ‘Pink Cactus Café’ from the band’s official website.
Full Courteeners UK tour dates November 2024
- Thursday 14 Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Friday 15 Manchester Co-op Live
- Saturday 16 London 02 Academy Brixton
- Thursday 21 Leeds First Direct Arena
- Friday 22 Cardiff Utilita Arena
- Saturday 23 Birmingham Utilita Arena
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.