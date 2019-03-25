Sherwood MP says area has ‘bucket loads’ of heritage ahead of Tourism Week

Sherwood’s MP Mark Spencer has launched a new campaign to promote tourism across his constituency - which he says has got “bucket loads” of attractions.

The campaign aims to promote Sherwood as a tourism destination and will coincide with English Tourism Week - running from March 30 to April 7.

Tourism week, which is organised in part by Visit England, is an opportunity to promote a specific area of England as a place to visit.

Discussing English Tourism Week, he said: “Sherwood constituency has got absolutely bucket loads of history and attractions.

“We’ve got ancient abbeys, historical pubs, little English tea rooms, Victorian pumping stations, ancient woodlands, Norman churches, outdoor activity centres, horse riding, cricket, industrial heritage, famous graves, country parks, Byron, The Major Oak, Robin Hood, and even a ruined palace.

“As someone who has lived in the constituency all my life, there is so much to do here, you could do something different every weekend and still find something new.

“Here in Sherwood, we’re at the heart of Nottinghamshire, in the very heart of England, and this is a message I really want to push.

“We are a destination and a place to visit.”

Mr Spencer has put a call out to all events, groups, attractions and places across Sherwood if they would like him to promote them for English Tourism Week, as part of his tourism awareness campaign.

Speaking on the initiative, Sherwood Forest Nature Reserve has encouraged people to visit its new visitor centre this Easter.

A spokeswoman said: “Sherwood Forest is really looking forward to welcoming visitors for English Tourism Week to the home of the legendary Robin Hood!

“We’re proud to be part of Nottinghamshire’s rich heritage, and we’re excited to show off our amazing county, the area of Sherwood and this amazing ancient woodland.

“For English Tourism Week, and throughout the Easter period, we a range of events for adults, families and children being held at Sherwood Forest, including free guided talks under the mighty Major Oak!

“Throughout the Spring, we’re also hosting a public consultation, asking for our visitors’ and local residents’ input into the future of Sherwood Forest.

“In particular, we would like to know how people want to see the story of Robin Hood developed at Sherwood, through a suite of events, interpretation, signage and costumed guides.

“We’re asking for people to take part on our website, visitsherwood.co.uk/sherwoodconsultation, and we’ll be using the results to help develop Sherwood Forest going forward.”

