Man, 18, arrested after two men chased by group in Mansfield.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a report of two men being chased by a group of men in Mansfield.

Officers were quickly on the scene in Redruth Drive at around 11.55am yesterday (Sunday, March 24) and searched the area before arresting the 18-year-old on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody and is still being questioned. Two knives were also recovered nearby by officers.

Police are continuing to conduct enquiries in the area appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to call 101, quoting incident number 336 of 24 March 2019.