Appeal after van windscreen smashed in Rainworth

An appeal for information has been made on social media after a van's windscreen was smashed overnight last night (March 23)

The van was left overnight outside Rainworth village hall on Kirklington Road.

The van was left overnight outside Rainworth village hall onKirklington Road

READ MORE: Nottinghamshire Police set to mark first annual Stephen Lawrence day

As well as a damaged windscreen, the van's fuel cap was also removed.

The post said: "Whether this was an attempt to steal fuel, set fire to the van or add something to the fuel I do not know."

READ MORE: Man charged for affray and threats to kill in Ravenshead

The incident has been reported to Nottinghamshire Police.

If you have any information, please call police on 101.