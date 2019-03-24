Appeal after van windscreen smashed in Rainworth

An appeal for information has been made on social media after a van's windscreen was smashed overnight last night (March 23)
The van was left overnight outside Rainworth village hall on Kirklington Road.
As well as a damaged windscreen, the van's fuel cap was also removed.
The post said: "Whether this was an attempt to steal fuel, set fire to the van or add something to the fuel I do not know."
The incident has been reported to Nottinghamshire Police.
If you have any information, please call police on 101.