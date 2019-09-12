Top Gear host Freddie Flintoff crashes again during filming - six months after Mansfield incident

Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has said he is "absolutely fine" after an incident involving a three-wheeled motorcycle.

The ex-England cricketer, 41, is understood to have "run out of runway" at Elvington Airfield near York while filming a race for the hit car show.

He was unhurt and did not need medical attention, the BBC has confirmed.

Mr Flintoff said: "I'm absolutely fine and was back filming today.

"I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far.

"It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV."

It is not the first time Mr Flintoff has crashed during Top Gear filming, with the host dramatically crashing through a Mansfield market stall in February.

The former cricketer was filming a 'Le Mans-field' race around the town centre for the show's most recent series when the incident happened - delaying proceedings for about an hour.

After seemingly misjudging a bend he smashed a customised mid-90s Subaru MV pickup truck straight through a buffer of straw bales and into an empty stall.

A witness, who captured the footage, said: "Reactions were mixed. Some people laughed, others were in a slight shock."

Following the Mansfield crash, he said: "We're here filming for Top Gear, and I'll tell you what, Mansfield has been so accommodating.

"Everyone looked after us. There's signs everywhere saying 'Visit Mansfield' so go and have a look - it's lovely.

"If the council don't put a blue plaque up in part of the market for my crash, I'm going to be very upset!"