The Rifle Volunteer on Forest Road, Skegby, is hosting an outdoor music festival on Saturday, August 20.

Live music and activities will be happening from noon till 8.30pm.

Cheryl Claydon, the Rifle landlady – responsible for organising the event, said: “We will be raising funds for prostate cancer. I have lost loved ones to the disease, which is why I chose this charity. We want it to be a fun day where we can raise money for a good cause.

The pub is on Forest Road, Skegby, in Ashfield.

“This is the first time we have ever done something like this., Cherly explained.

”We have three bands – Freeways, Sheroks and Kleos – and about eight acoustic singers.

”There will be a variety of music on offer.

The poster outlines music acts and activities for the charity festival.

”We have a petting zoo, barbecue, tombola and inflatable slide and bouncy castle as on-site activities.

”Hopefully it will be a really good day as there is something for everyone.

”As long as it does not rain, it will be fine. We will be prepared for rain though, as we have a few gazebos just in case.”But whatever happens, it is what it is – that’s just British weather for you.

”I am really looking forward to it and keeping my fingers crossed that everything goes well.

The three bands will be performing at the festival.