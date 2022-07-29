Mansfield District Council is running a six week public consultation until September 12, for its proposed Sustainable Drainage Systems Supplementary Planning Document.

The document will sit alongside the council’s adopted Local Plan and provide guidance on what types of drainage could be used in new developments which do not add to flooding risks.

It will also supports and takes a lead from Severn Trent Water’s Green Recovery Programme, a £76 million project to help to protect communities in Mansfield from flooding.

A consulatation is underway on a plan to help reduce flooding in Mansfield

Sustainable drainage includes things such as landscaping schemes that will soak up rain, or permeable road surfaces that will allow rain to soak away naturally rather than enter and possibly overload the sewerage system.

As well as reducing the risk of flooding, sustainable drainage can also improve biodiversity, enhance green spaces and public spaces, reduce water pollution and help to provide resilience and adaptation to climate change.

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: "The council is committed to delivering sustainable drainage and reducing the risk of flooding for all our communities to ensure that they are safe, healthy and inclusive.

"This guidance encourages all new developments to include sustainable drainage measures that minimise the potential for flooding and encourage other positive impacts for the environment such as increased green space and additional opportunities for plants and animals to thrive.

"The guidance complements the £76m investment in sustainable drainage being made by Severn Trent Water in partnership with the council. As part of this project, Severn Trent is offering top-up funding for certain projects.”

To find out more about council planning policy, visit the council website at www.mansfield.gov.uk/planning-policy.

The draft document can be accessed and downloaded on the council website in the planning policy section at www.mansfield-consult.objective.co.uk/portal/spd/suds_spd and people can take part in the consultation by answering questions at the end of each section using the online or paper questionnaires.