Throughout her time at the Academy, which is sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust, Linsey Reed has been a staple of kindness, who always went above and beyond to support and care for pupils and staff.

Linsey has stated her favourite memory from her career was receiving an award from the Academy’s Kindness Crew for her commitment to providing delicious meals and lovely vegetarian options with a smile on her face.

To celebrate her fantastic career and dedication to supporting the children in staying happy and healthy, the Academy held an assembly for Linsey where the pupils gifted her with lovely handmade cards to say thank you for all she has done.

Linsey is now looking forward to spending more time with her family and enjoying yoga and baking at home.

Mason, a year 5 pupil at Skegby Junior Academy, said: “Mrs Reed’s mac and cheese is really nice and I love the veg - it's all just amazing.”

Pauline Marples, principal at Skegby Junior Academy, said: “We all want to say a massive thank you to Linsey for her hard work and dedication to caring so much about all our pupils and staff.

“She has never failed to ensure our children have access to delicious food to help keep them healthy and ready for learning.