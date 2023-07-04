News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Rainworth community festival returns this summer promising family fun

The popular Rainworth festival enjoyed by many across the community will return this July.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read

The event will be held on Saturday, July 15, organised by volunteers from Team Vinyl, at Renfest Arena, Kirklington Road, Rainworth.

A street party will run from 11.30am until late.

Cheryl Wilford, of Team Vinyl, said: “We have another great event planned for Renfest and hope everyone will come down to support.

Members of Team Vinyl, organisers of the annual community festival. Photo: Team VinylMembers of Team Vinyl, organisers of the annual community festival. Photo: Team Vinyl
Members of Team Vinyl, organisers of the annual community festival. Photo: Team Vinyl
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “There will be some fabulous stalls, great bands and amazing food and drink.”

    Read More
    Rodeo bull, bouncy castle and more at Mansfield summer fair

    This year’s event will be aid of various charities, with market stalls, fairground rides, food stalls and multiple activities to enjoy for all ages.

    Small businesses from the area will also be in attendance, promising a fun family day out for all ages.

    Nicky Draycott, a Team Vinyl organiser, said: “It is not long to wait until Renfest, come and spend an amazing day with us raising money for charities.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    More information can be found at fb.com/groups/704245203002176