The event will be held on Saturday, July 15, organised by volunteers from Team Vinyl, at Renfest Arena, Kirklington Road, Rainworth.

A street party will run from 11.30am until late.

Cheryl Wilford, of Team Vinyl, said: “We have another great event planned for Renfest and hope everyone will come down to support.

Members of Team Vinyl, organisers of the annual community festival. Photo: Team Vinyl

“There will be some fabulous stalls, great bands and amazing food and drink.”

This year’s event will be aid of various charities, with market stalls, fairground rides, food stalls and multiple activities to enjoy for all ages.

Small businesses from the area will also be in attendance, promising a fun family day out for all ages.

Nicky Draycott, a Team Vinyl organiser, said: “It is not long to wait until Renfest, come and spend an amazing day with us raising money for charities.”

