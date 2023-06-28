New Heron Foods store in Rainworth set for green light despite safety concerns

However, the proposal for the former Robin Hood Hotel on Kirklington Road, Rainworth – the ground floor of which is currently a Tesco Express – is recommended for approval when Newark & Sherwood Council’s planning committee meets on July 6, despite the concerns raised.

A new pedestrian access off Kirklington Road would be formed by re-purposing the old vehicle access to the former Robin Hood car park.

However, Coun Claire Penny, member for Rainworth North & Rufford, said she was concerned about pedestrian safety within the car park.

The Tesco Express store at the junction of Kirklington Road and Southwell Road East in Rainworth. Picture: Google Maps

She said: “There are currently three supermarkets located close to the site and residents do not want another retail store.

“Pedestrians use this site as a cut through. An additional retail unit with more cars will create more danger for pedestrians due to the rise in cars accessing the car park from either entrance.”

She also raised concerns that delivery vehicles currently have issues with accessing the car park at certain times and “an additional retail unit will exacerbate this issue”.

Coun Penny said there is a children’s centre and park opposite the proposed site entrance.

She said: “An additional retail unit with more cars will put children at greater risk.”

Rainworth Parish Council has also objected, raising concerns over pedestrian safety within the car park, lack of space to manoeuvre delivery vehicles and children’s safety on Kirklington Road.

However, in a report to the committee, council officers said: “It is considered the proposed car park would be no more unsafe than any other retail car park where pedestrians and vehicles mix.”

The applicant would provide 15 spaces which, when added to Tesco’s spaces, would provide 31 overall to serve the two stores, still 17 short of the recommended amount for two food retail stores.

The report said: “The proposed development is acceptable and would enhance retail provision within Rainworth to serve its growing population.

“While there is an overall parking shortfall, Nottinghamshire Council highways does not consider the development would result in harm to highway safety, not creating new, or exacerbating existing on street parking problems, nor materially increase other traffic problems.