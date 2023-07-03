A summer fair is being held on Oak Tree Primary School field, on Saturday, July 8, from 11am-3pm – and entry is free.

Planned activities and stalls include: bouncy castle and slides; candy cart; burger and pizza van; rodeo bull; washable tattoos and glitter braids; sports games; and stalls selling “all types of items, including personalised items and much, much more”.

The event has been organised by a group of parents who run the Warm Welcome group in the nearby Oak Tree Children’s Centre every Friday.

The site viewed from Fritchley Court. Picture: Google Maps

Toni Bedford, from the group, said: “We are a small group who dedicate our spare time to bring our community together by organising events such as this.

“This is the first event the estate has held in years an we're expecting a good turn out.”