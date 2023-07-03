News you can trust since 1952
Rodeo bull, bouncy castle and more at Mansfield summer fair

Fun for everyone is promised at a forthcoming summer fair in Mansfield.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 20:53 BST- 1 min read

A summer fair is being held on Oak Tree Primary School field, on Saturday, July 8, from 11am-3pm – and entry is free.

Planned activities and stalls include: bouncy castle and slides; candy cart; burger and pizza van; rodeo bull; washable tattoos and glitter braids; sports games; and stalls selling “all types of items, including personalised items and much, much more”.

The event has been organised by a group of parents who run the Warm Welcome group in the nearby Oak Tree Children’s Centre every Friday.

The site viewed from Fritchley Court. Picture: Google MapsThe site viewed from Fritchley Court. Picture: Google Maps
The site viewed from Fritchley Court. Picture: Google Maps
Toni Bedford, from the group, said: “We are a small group who dedicate our spare time to bring our community together by organising events such as this.

“This is the first event the estate has held in years an we're expecting a good turn out.”

Access to the field is from the Fritchley Court area.

