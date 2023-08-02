Onefest 2023 takes Mansfield by storm with learning disability festival

The week-long array of arts, culture, music and entertainment was held across Mansfield and Ashfield and attended by hundreds in support of the learning disabled and autistic community.

A mix of artists, comedians and creatives featured in events throughout the week including two comedy nights, a video-game tournament, a nightclub event and a landmark Learning Disability Pride march, the first of its kind in England.

Founded and run by Arts Council England’s national portfolio organisation, Unanima Theatre, the festival aimed to reduce the alienation and stigma still experienced by learning disabled and autistic people within society today.

A landmark Learning Disability Pride march took place through Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Tom Platinum Morley Photography)

Brad English, one of the event organisers, said: “We were overwhelmed to witness the community coming together at OneFest. The outpouring of support made this event an immense success.

Festival-goer Hannah Harris, part of the learning disabled and autistic community, said: ‘OneFest has a magical way of showcasing life at its best, it motivates me to demand a life like any other for learning disabled and autistic people.

The seven-day festival was kicked off by the Learning Disability Pride outdoor event.

The rest of the festival boasted a stellar display of talent that included disabled comedians, along with theatre shows by SK SHLOMO and Not Your Circus Dogs.

Internationally renowned artists THePETEBOX and Tigercub headlined The Gig, with neurodivergent Brighton band Beat Express as support.

Following a rock-star crash course with the headliners, Oliver Pratley, RickyRoo and Hannah joined the artists on stage.

Oliver said: “Performing at OneFest has been amazing. I can’t wait for next year.”

Tracy Radford, OneFest co-founder, said: “Looking at the whole event, not only has it enabled the successes and talents of the learning disabled and autistic community to be celebrated, but has also brought new and exciting performances from around the UK to the area