“The Noise App” is available from Google Play Store and Apple App store and can record and capture noise issues. These can then be submitted via the app to Mansfield District Council to investigate.

In 2022, the council received 315 noise complaints and two legal notices were served and were complied with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, there have been 221 complaints so far and legal notices have been served in three cases.

Mansfield residents can use an app to report nuisance noise problems

In one, the council is working with the landlord of a property to evict a tenant, in another, a pub has changed the way it operates and further legal proceedings are expected in the third case.

Coun Angie Jackson, joint portfolio holder for Wellbeing, Health and Safer Communities, said: “Often during the summer and when people are holding more parties during the holiday season, complaints to the council about noisy neighbours increase.

“This simple app enables those affected to capture the evidence that the council needs to take action against those responsible. The app also allows users to keep a noise diary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most common causes of noise nuisance complaints come from barking dogs, loud music or televisions, shouting, intruder alarms and DIY activities.

To avoid issues with burglar alarms, the council recommends fitting an automatic cutout device to stop the alarm ringing after 20 minutes, and giving a key and the alarm code to a neighbour, so that someone can disable and reset the alarm if ever there is a problem while a householder is away from home. People who own burglar alarms should also have their alarm regularly serviced.

David Evans, head of Health and Communities at the council, said: “We can all expect some level of neighbour noise and we will not take action against noise relating to day-to-day activities.

“We have no powers to deal with noise from transport, people in the street or from emergency repairs by utility companies.