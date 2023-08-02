OneFest 2023 takes Mansfield by storm with Learning Disability Festival

Organisers of the UK’s fastest-growing learning disability festival OneFest celebrated a strong turn-out and another successful year of inclusive entertainment, as the festival returned to the East Midlands in July for what was its best line-up yet.

The week-long array of arts, culture, music and entertainment was held across Mansfield and Ashfield in Nottinghamshire and was attended by hundreds in support of the learning disabled and autistic community.

An eclectic mix of artists, comedians and creatives were featured in events throughout the week including two comedy nights, a video-game tournament, an exclusive night club event and a landmark Learning Disability Pride march that took place on Saturday 15 July, which was the first ever of its kind in England.

Founded and run by Arts Council England’s National Portfolio Organisation, Unanima Theatre, the festival aimed to reduce the alienation and stigma that is still experienced by learning disabled and autistic people within society today.

Brad English, one of the event organisers, said: “We were overwhelmed to witness both the local and wider community coming together at OneFest this year. The outpouring of support made this event an immense success.

Hannah Harris, one of the festival goers and part of the learning disabled and autistic community, said: ‘OneFest has a magical way of showcasing life at its best, it motivates me to demand a life like any other for learning disabled and autistic people.

The seven-day festival was kicked off by the Learning Disability Pride outdoor event that featured musicians The Harry Styles Experience (by Adam Ingles), Dua Lipa (tribute by Rachel Fuller), The OneFest House Band (AKA Stereo Jack) and Drag artists Liv, Ms Classbergers and Kenya Knott. The rest of The festival boasted a stellar display of sparkling talent that included disabled comedians Francesca Martinez, Harriet Dyer, David Eagle and Richard Stott, along with theatre shows by SK SHLOMO and Not Your Circus Dogs.

Internationally renowned artists THePETEBOX and Tigercub headlined The Gig, with neurodivergent Brighton band Beat Express as support.

Following a Rock Star Crash Course day with the headliners, Oliver Pratley, RickyRoo and Hannah Harris, who are part of the learning disabled and autistic community, joined the artists on stage, in what was said to have been unforgettable performances. Speaking on his experience, Oliver said: “Performing at OneFest has been amazing and I can’t wait for next year.”

As a priority area for Arts Council England, and the UK Government’s levelling up agenda, OneFest has been a fundamental part of increasing diverse representation of both people and the arts in the region.

OneFest co-founder Tracy Radford said: “Looking at the whole week-long event, not only has it enabled the successes and talents of the learning disabled and autistic community to be celebrated, but it has also brought new and exciting performances from around the UK to the area