Melanie C, The Selecter and Heather Small to join Richard Ashcroft and Supergrass at Splendour

The Vamps, Becky Hill and Sleeper also make 2021’s line-up an eclectic mix of exciting new acts and established heavy hitters.

Melanie C enjoyed global success as part of the Spice Girls and then launched her solo career with the huge hit When You’re Gone with Bryan Adams before achieving more than three million album sales, two number ones and six further top 10 singles.

The Selecter, led by their iconic frontwoman Pauline Black and co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson, were part of the ska-pop explosion that hit Britain in the late 70s and had huge success with hits like Three Minute Hero, Missing Words, Too Much Pressure and“On My Radio.

Heather Small aka the voice of M People, has had a hugely successful career, and is recognised as one of the seminal voices of the 90s, singing on massive hit songs such as Moving On Up, One Night In Heaven and Search for the Hero.

Also taking to the main stage is Nottingham’s own Jerub, the Nottingham, who blends a variety of genres from soul to alt-rock with R&B and pop influences, which has earned him airplay from the likes of BBC Introducing, BBC 6music and BBC Radio 1.

Other names on the Confetti stage include soulful, hope-filled pop and R&B act BEKA who has already amassed more than 1.3 million monthly Spotify listeners, four-piece pop band Since September who won Little Mix’s The Search and will join the group on their arena tour next year, indie-folk songstress Alice Robbins, who has close to two million streams on Spotify, and alternative pop artist Blle whose debut EP reached number six in the singer/songwriter iTunes charts.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Confetti Stage at Splendour is in partnership with Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies and two of Confetti bands, The Crying Violets and The Black White will be part of the festival line-up on the Courtyard Stage, which will also feature post-punk four-piece Cucamaras and soulful songwriter and producer Saffron.

With lots happening all over the park, aside from the three music stages, including comedy in the courtyard, a kids area and entertainers out and about in the crowd, the festival is a fantastic day out for all the family.

Nottingham's own Jerub will play the Main Stage. Photo: John Hoffman

The fill line-up is as follows:

Main Stage

Richard AshcroftSupergrassRick AstleyBecky HillHeather SmallJerubTori SheardNusic competition winner

Confetti Stage

Ska legends The Selecter are also on the bill. Photo: Dean Chalkley

The VampsMelanie CThe SelecterSleeperBEKASince SeptemberAlice RobbinsBlle

Courtyard Stage

CucamarasSancho PanzaThe Black WhiteAlfie SharpThe Crying VioletsKelsey and the EmbersEx.InSaffron