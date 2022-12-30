Without Sin is a Nottinghamshire-based drama, with all four episodes available to watch on the broadcaster’s new streaming service ITVX.

Actress Vicky McClure stars alongside former This Is England ‘86 co-star Johnny Harris and members of Nottingham’s Television Workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she said it was special to film in Nottinghamshire – with a number of scenes filmed in Clipstone.

Vicky McClure and Johnny Harris.

Most Popular

She said: “Every city says it's all about the people and that’s certainly the case in Nottingham. I see the amazing talent that's here – even just the alumni from the Television Workshop – there's obviously something

in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet we don’t tend to shout about it. I want people to see what our city looks and feels like.

“The fact I still live here and can now bring my work home is a massive deal to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

McClure plays the role of grieving mother Stella Tomlinson, whose 14-year-old daughter Maisy, is found dead at their family home with the bloodied, hooded figure of Charles Stone – played by Harris – standing over her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drama focuses upon Stella’s life three years on from the death of her daughter and how she is dealing with grief.

Wracked with guilt and remorse at the events of that night, she chooses to live a nocturnal existence as an Uber driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is estranged from husband Paul, who still lives in the family home.

When contacted by Restorative Justice, and in an attempt to move on, Stella and Paul reunite to listen to a taped recording of Charles, who they believe wants to atone for his sins and apologise for murdering

Advertisement Hide Ad

their daughter.

Following this development, Stella agrees to visit the prison alongside a Restorative Justice Mediator and come face to face with her daughter’s killer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But nothing could prepare her for what Charles has to say next.