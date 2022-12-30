News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

ITV's new thriller brings Nottinghamshire landscape to small screen

ITV’s new thriller – starring Nottinghamshire actress Vicky McClure – has been launched in its new streaming service, featuring scenes from across the county, including Clipstone

By Phoebe Cox
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 10:45pm

Without Sin is a Nottinghamshire-based drama, with all four episodes available to watch on the broadcaster’s new streaming service ITVX.

Actress Vicky McClure stars alongside former This Is England ‘86 co-star Johnny Harris and members of Nottingham’s Television Workshop.

Hide Ad

And she said it was special to film in Nottinghamshire – with a number of scenes filmed in Clipstone.

Vicky McClure and Johnny Harris.
Most Popular

    She said: “Every city says it's all about the people and that’s certainly the case in Nottingham. I see the amazing talent that's here – even just the alumni from the Television Workshop – there's obviously something

    in it.

    Hide Ad

    “Yet we don’t tend to shout about it. I want people to see what our city looks and feels like.

    “The fact I still live here and can now bring my work home is a massive deal to me.”

    Hide Ad
    Read More
    More than 20 firefighters tackle Mansfield house fire in early hours of this mor...

    McClure plays the role of grieving mother Stella Tomlinson, whose 14-year-old daughter Maisy, is found dead at their family home with the bloodied, hooded figure of Charles Stone – played by Harris – standing over her.

    Hide Ad

    The drama focuses upon Stella’s life three years on from the death of her daughter and how she is dealing with grief.

    Wracked with guilt and remorse at the events of that night, she chooses to live a nocturnal existence as an Uber driver.

    Hide Ad

    She is estranged from husband Paul, who still lives in the family home.

    When contacted by Restorative Justice, and in an attempt to move on, Stella and Paul reunite to listen to a taped recording of Charles, who they believe wants to atone for his sins and apologise for murdering

    Hide Ad

    their daughter.

    Following this development, Stella agrees to visit the prison alongside a Restorative Justice Mediator and come face to face with her daughter’s killer.

    Hide Ad

    But nothing could prepare her for what Charles has to say next.

    Without Sin is a co-production between Left Bank Pictures and Build Your Own Films (BYO) – arriving on ITV1 at a later date in 2023.