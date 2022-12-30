News you can trust since 1952
More than 20 firefighters tackle Mansfield house fire in early hours of this morning

Fire chiefs are set to launch an investigation into a large Mansfield house fire this morning.

By Jon Ball
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service were alerted to the incident on Union Street just before 1.30am.

At its height, crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Kirkby’s Ashfield, Blidworth and Chesterfield fire stations were in attendance, alongside the joint drone team, Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

There is no information on any casualties at this time.

Union Street, Mansfield.
An NFRS spokesman said: “A joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Police is due to take place later today.”