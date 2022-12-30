More than 20 firefighters tackle Mansfield house fire in early hours of this morning
Fire chiefs are set to launch an investigation into a large Mansfield house fire this morning.
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service were alerted to the incident on Union Street just before 1.30am.
At its height, crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Kirkby’s Ashfield, Blidworth and Chesterfield fire stations were in attendance, alongside the joint drone team, Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
There is no information on any casualties at this time.
An NFRS spokesman said: “A joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Police is due to take place later today.”