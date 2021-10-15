Filming began this morning just off Mansfield Road, opposite the famous Clipstone Headstocks, and is expected to continue for the rest of the day, with other locations being shot over the coming weeks.

The new ITV drama explores the relationship which develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter.

Award-winning actress Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England, Broadchurch, Trigger Point) will play the leading role of Stella Tomlinson, whose 14-year-old daughter Maisy is found dead at their family home with the bloodied, hooded figure of Charles Stone standing over her.

Speaking of the new thriller, Polly Hill, ITV’s Head of Drama, said: "Without Sin is a brilliantly compelling story while carefully dealing with a mother’s grief at the loss of her daughter.

"Vicky and Johnny as Stella and Charles will be addictive viewing.

"I’m delighted to be working with BYO Films and Left Bank Pictures to bring this to ITV next year.”

Vicky stars alongside a host of talented actors from Television Workshop, a Nottingham-based training academy for stage and screen and the project is also a chance to be reunited with her This is England co-star Johnny Harris.

One of the location team told the Chad: “Vicky is really keen to put Nottinghamshire on the map in terms of television and film, so 90 per cent of the cast are from Television Workshop where Vicky trained herself.

"We will be filming the rest in and around Nottingham.”

The series is the first project for Build Your Own Films, owned by Vicky and her partner Jonny Owen.

Vicky explained on Instagram: “'We couldn’t be happier to take on our first co-production with the hugely successful Left Bank Pictures for ITV.

Lorries full of equipment rolled into Clipstone this morning and filming began mid-morning.

"We are over the moon to have an incredible cast, wonderful crew, extremely talented new writer in Frances Poletti and to film right here in my home town.”

Andy Harries, chief executive officer, Left Bank Pictures, said: “It’s a privilege to be working with Vicky and Johnny and to be able to reunite them in a very strong story set in Vicky’s home town of Nottingham, and written by local writer Fran.

"It’s a proper Nottingham talent fest.”

