Young Ollerton actor stars in new BBC drama ‘Crossfire’ alongside Keeley Hawes

Noah Leggott, aged 15, is appearing in Crossfire, alongside BAFTA-winning actor Keeley Hawes and Harry Potter and The A Word star Lee Ingleby.

The Mansfield schoolboy plays Adam, the son of Jason and Jo, played by Lee and Line of Duty and Ashes to Ashes star Keeley respectively.

The three-part series, which was primarily filmed in Tenerife at the end of 2021, explores how Jo and her family cope when faced with a terrorist attack during a holiday.

Noah Leggott as Adam, alongside actors Dan Ryan, Zakiy Jogi and Arjun Subramanian.

Noah said: “Crossfire is about a family holiday that turns into a holiday from hell and it's about how everyone reacts differently and probably not how you think you might have acted.

“It's tense and gets your nerves going throughout.

“Filming the show was an amazing experience.

“Not only filming in Tenerife in the sun during the UK winter, but with such an amazing cast with Keeley and Lee playing my parents, and Shalisha James-Davis as my older sister.

Keeley Hawes stars in the new drama 'Crossfire' airing tonight on BBC One.

“I learned so much from them.

“It was also physical, as I had lots of running to do. We used the service tunnels under the hotel, so had to be careful not to run into staff."

Andrea, Noah’s mum, said: “Many of the cast shared how they became actors and what they did after school – which was great for Noah as he is now in his final year at secondary school.

A photo of Noah, taken by Alexa of AP Wilding photography.

“He is only 15, but already has a great acting portfolio to his name.

“He has starred in Matilda on the West End and played the young Jamie in the 2021 film Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

“We are just so proud of him.”

Keeley, who won a best actress BAFTA in 2015 for her role in Line of Duty said: “Crossfire is one of those shows where there is this horrendous question, this awful moral dilemma of, what would I do in that situation.

“I would be really satisfied if people walked away and were debating – what would I do in that situation?

“Noah was an absolute dream to work with.

“He is a wonderful actor, technically ahead of his years and most importantly a lovely person.

“I feel very fortunate to have had him play my son.”