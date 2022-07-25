HMV’s Live and Local project launched in 2019 and was created to showcase talent across the country in its stores.

Artists are provided with a free slot to perform their music in front of customers.

The project’s initial launch was short-lived in Mansfield due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the temporary closure of retail shops amid regional government restrictions – but returned on Saturday with a performance by Reece Mee, better known as Reece Fell Over.

Reece Mee, known by his stage name - Reece Feel Over, performed original songs to a growing crowd of customers.

The 30-year-old said: “When I saw there was an opportunity to play at HMV I just had to jump on it.

“It was quite surreal to be playing in the same spot I used to search for CDs as a teenager.

“Mansfield is full of musical talent that needs to be showcased.

“I really hope this inspires and encourages other musicians to come forward and play a show at HMV.”

Steven Coan, assistant manager of the Mansfield HMV store, all smiles through Reece's acoustic set.

And his performance went down a treat with fans, shoppers and shop staff alike.

Steven Coan, assistant manager of the Mansfield HMV store, said: “It is great to have Live and Local back.

“We are trying to support local artists and spread the word.

“Artists can come down on a Saturday, perform a free gig, share their music and build a following.

”You can pop into the store or reach out on social media if you are interested – we will be sharing more about upcoming events and posting about Reece’s set on our social media.

“It is a great opportunity for local artists and just amazing that we can bring this support to the community.”

Musician Daniel Vardy, from Meden Vale, backed the idea.

He said: “Reece is a genuine guy with genius lyrics.

“Live and Local is a great idea to get up-and-coming artists noticed by punters who obviously shop there to find great music.

“Why not bring the unsigned to the forefront and let people discover real, raw talent?”