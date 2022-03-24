Back to the 60s as Notts band reform for Dementia UK fundraiser in Mansfield
A Nottinghamshire band have reformed for a special one-off gig this weekend to raise money for Dementia UK on March 25.
Ready Steady 60s started in 2008, with band members Chris Green and Steve Saunders performing the music they loved, such as The Beatles, for gigs around the world.
Just a week before their first gig, their original drummer pulled out of the band and Steve called in a favour from a drummer he knew – Sean Holborn.
Sean then stepped in a number of times over the next 11 years as the band’s following grew – and he will be part of the band’s original line-up when they play Forest Town Arena for a special one-off reunion gig on Friday, March 25.
Sean, from Mansfield, said: “The band became really well-known and performed across the UK, and in Germany over the years.
“I stepped in whenever they needed a replacement drummer, and we built up a great following.
“The band decided to call it a day when Chris was head-hunted to be the next ‘George’ in the Fab Four Beatles tribute band, and then Covid hit.
“Now things are getting back to some kind of normality, Steve had the idea of re-forming for a one-off gig to raise money for Dementia UK, a cause close to Steve’s heart.”
The reunion gig will feature special performances from artists from a number of local bands, and will finish with a final set of Sixties classics performed by the band’s original lineup.
For more information and to buy tickets, email [email protected] or check out their Facebook page Ready Steady 60s.