The course, installed at King George V Park, off Black Scotch Lane, opened in August and is already impressing local players.

Zoe Winfield, Nottinghamshire Disc Golf Club chairman, said the club was delighted to be working with the council to host its 2022 Annual Club Championship on Sunday, November 6.

The competition will involve players from around the county in a competition recognised by the Professional Disc Golf Association.

The new disc golf course at King George V Park, Mansfield

Zoe said: “Nottinghamshire has a fantastic mix of courses providing opportunities for beginners through to advanced.

“The King George V Park course is a wonderful addition, giving players a fun challenge to test skills against a forgiving, yet tricky course.”

Disc golf involves throwing a Frisbee-like disc into a series of baskets.

The council is also planning to add foot golf at the park – golf played with feet and footballs and larger holes, rather than clubs and golf balls.

The new courses are expected to attract an extra 6,000 to 10,000 visits a year to the park.

Coun Andy Burgin, council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: “The course is a fantastic addition to the facilities at King George V Park.

“It is in line with the council’s aim to encourage people to take part in more sport and physical activity and increase the number of visitors to the area.”

The disc golf and pitch and putt courses are open weekdays, except bank holidays, from 7am-4pm.