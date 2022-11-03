Mansfield and Ashfield's MPs support under-fire Home Secretary in migrants crisis

Mrs Braverman has been heavily criticised for the way the Home Office has handled the arrival in the UK of asylum-seekers fleeing their own countries.

An immigration centre in Kent has been found to be overcrowded, with thousands of migrants living in diabolical and inhumane conditions.

And she has been accused of stirring up racial hatred by speaking of “an invasion on our southern coast”, telling MPs: “Let’s stop pretending they are all refugees in distress”.

Ashfield's Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who said: "If the accommodation is not good for them, they can get on a dinghy and go straight back to France."

Mrs Braverman, who represents the right-wing of the Conservative Party in the Cabinet of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, even admitted: “Illegal migration is out of control. The system is broken.”

However, Tory colleagues, Mansfield’s MP Ben Bradley and Ashfield’s MP Lee Anderson, have sided with the beleaguered Home Secretary.

Mr Anderson claimed in the House Of Commons that “Albanian criminals” were among the migrants seeking refuge.

Mansfield's Conservative MP Ben Bradley, who insists that "illegal immigration from safe countries" is "hugely important to my constituents".

Mrs Braverman replied: “He’s right. It costs an average of £150 per person, per night (to put up refugees) in a hotel. So, any complaints that the accommodation isn’t good enough is indulgent and ungrateful.”

Mr Bradley was recently criticised for claiming that tackling immigration was “a key priority” for people in Mansfield.

On the Chad’s Facebook page, residents claimed the cost of living crisis was far more important, with one saying: “I am from Mansfield and immigrants are welcome here. I’d rather have immigrants than Tories.”

However, Mr Bradley has doubled down on his assertion. He praised Mrs Braverman’s “robust approach” and said: “Illegal immigration from safe countries is a matter of fairness that is hugely important to my constituents.”

He added: “It’s completely wrong that someone can arrive here illegally, having paid people traffickers, and then receive money from hard-working taxpayers in Mansfield.

