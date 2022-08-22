Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disc Golf involves throwing a Frisbee-like disc into a serious of metal baskets in the lowest number of throws, and the course in Mansfield is now among a handful in the area.

The council is also planning to add Foot Golf at the park, too. This is played just like golf but using a normal football and larger holes instead of clubs and golf balls.

The new courses are expected to attract an extra 6,000 to 10,000 visits a year to the park and bring in up to £37,000 a year.

A Disc Golf course has been installed at King George V Park in Mansfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The increased income from the new attractions will enable the council to take on extra staff to extend the opening of the facilities to include weekends, bank holidays and early evenings during the summer months.

The disc golf and pitch and putt course at King George V Park, off Black Scotch Lane, are currently open from 7am to 4pm on weekdays, excluding bank holidays.

Sarah Troman, head of Neighbourhood Services at Mansfield District Council, said: "We are really pleased to be able to offer more activities at King George V Park and we hope to be able to increase the opening times of these facilities, as soon as we can.

"The council is keen to encourage people in the district to take part in more sport and physical activity and we are also trying to increase the number of visitors to the area.

"New attractions like this will help to achieve both those aspirations and improve the quality of life for local families."

The Disc Golf course has been installed free of charge by Disc Golf Installation and in return, the council has signed up to the UK Disc Golf membership scheme which enables members to play free of charge.

For non UK Disc Golf members, the prices are the same as the pitch and putt.

To book a round for the pitch and putt or Disc Golf, call 01623 463463. The council can take only cash payments at the moment but will be adding contactless card payments imminently.