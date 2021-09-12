Mansfield Bowling Club host Bryan Lee Trophy

The winning members of the Rolls Royce Bowling Club team.

The finalists were Rolls Royce Bowling Club and the Investment Club from Kirkby.

A closely contested match ebbed and flowed with teams on all four rinks staging rallies throughout the afternoon. After 25 competitive ends the Rolls Royce club prevailed and succeeded in winning the trophy.

President Mark Dalton presented the trophy to Club captain Dave Adams who will be leading his team in the National Finals next year.