Stags will pay respects to lost loved ones in moving tribute
The names and photographs of Mansfield Town players, staff and supporters who passed away in 2022 are to be displayed on the club stadium scoreboard – accompanied by a minute’s applause.
Mansfield Town Football Club will remember the lives of players, staff and supporters who passed away in 2022 prior to kick-off when the Stags take on Barrow on League Two on Saturday at One Call Stadium.
A club spokesman said: “Mansfield Town has a long-standing reputation as a family-friendly club, which highly values the community of Mansfield and its supporters.
“We see it as our duty to remember those supporters, staff, players and those associated with the Stags who have passed away during the last calendar year.
“It is a small gesture, though one which has been very well received by friends and families who have unfortunately lost a loved one in the past 12 months.
“We’ve had an initial uptake of about 40 supporters, whose names and photographs will be displayed on the scoreboard prior to kick-off this Saturday when we face Barrow at One Call Stadium.
“We hope this gesture of good will and remembrance will provide some comfort to those mourning the loss of a loved one.”
Families and supporters are welcome to submit high resolution photos, the name of their lost loved one and a contact telephone number to [email protected] before 5pm on January 5.
Any submissions made after the deadline will not be featured during the club’s planned tribute.