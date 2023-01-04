Mansfield Town Football Club will remember the lives of players, staff and supporters who passed away in 2022 prior to kick-off when the Stags take on Barrow on League Two on Saturday at One Call Stadium.

A club spokesman said: “Mansfield Town has a long-standing reputation as a family-friendly club, which highly values the community of Mansfield and its supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see it as our duty to remember those supporters, staff, players and those associated with the Stags who have passed away during the last calendar year.

Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium.

“It is a small gesture, though one which has been very well received by friends and families who have unfortunately lost a loved one in the past 12 months.

“We’ve had an initial uptake of about 40 supporters, whose names and photographs will be displayed on the scoreboard prior to kick-off this Saturday when we face Barrow at One Call Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope this gesture of good will and remembrance will provide some comfort to those mourning the loss of a loved one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families and supporters are welcome to submit high resolution photos, the name of their lost loved one and a contact telephone number to [email protected] before 5pm on January 5.