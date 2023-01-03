News you can trust since 1952
Stags fans watch the Sky Bet League 2 match against Walsall FC at the Bank's Stadium.

15 great Mansfield Town fans pictures from the defeat at Walsall

Stags fans continued to clock up the festive miles after swapping Hartlepool for Walsall.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

It ended in a 2-1 defeat to complete a mixed bag of festive results for Stags.

Take a look at our fans gallery and see if there are any familiar faces.

1. Walsall 2 Stags 1

Stags fans watch the Sky Bet League 2 match against Walsall FC at the Bank's Stadium.

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Walsall 2 Stags 1

Stags fans watch the Sky Bet League 2 match against Walsall FC at the Bank's Stadium.

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. Walsall 2 Stags 1

Stags fans watch the Sky Bet League 2 match against Walsall FC at the Bank's Stadium.

Photo: Chris Holloway:d

4. Walsall 2 Stags 1

Stags fans watch the Sky Bet League 2 match against Walsall FC at the Bank's Stadium.

Photo: Chris Holloway

