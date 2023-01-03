Annual meeting reveals how Mansfield Town survived and then thrived post-Covid

Stags' success story was revealed at the club's AGM, which was held last week to reveal the club's accounts up to 31st December 2021 after a two year pause and included 2020, when the season was curtailed early due to the pandemic outbreak, and 2021 when football was played behind closed doors.

Company accountant Jim Beachill reviewed the accounts which indicated that in 2020 the club suffered a significant fall in earnings and a loss in excess of £320,000 in that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Stags have not only survived but emerged even stronger through the support of owner John Radford, and the One Call Group of companies in Doncaster.

Mansfield Town FC - survived and are now thriving

Beachill explained to the meeting that in League Two, player wages had to be restricted to twice the level of income of the club, which came through the turnstiles, and from the League and other appropriate income - and the EFL were very active in monitoring this.

The fact that Mansfield’s average attendance has continued to rise and was above 6,500 this season was a big help in meeting these obligations.

Advertisement Hide Ad