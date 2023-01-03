Annual meeting reveals how Mansfield Town survived and then thrived post-Covid
Mansfield Town survived the Covid years and then thrived thanks to the backing of owner John Radford followed by the increased attendances since fans were allowed back in.
Stags' success story was revealed at the club's AGM, which was held last week to reveal the club's accounts up to 31st December 2021 after a two year pause and included 2020, when the season was curtailed early due to the pandemic outbreak, and 2021 when football was played behind closed doors.
Company accountant Jim Beachill reviewed the accounts which indicated that in 2020 the club suffered a significant fall in earnings and a loss in excess of £320,000 in that year.
However, Stags have not only survived but emerged even stronger through the support of owner John Radford, and the One Call Group of companies in Doncaster.
Beachill explained to the meeting that in League Two, player wages had to be restricted to twice the level of income of the club, which came through the turnstiles, and from the League and other appropriate income - and the EFL were very active in monitoring this.
The fact that Mansfield’s average attendance has continued to rise and was above 6,500 this season was a big help in meeting these obligations.
In attendance were directors Steve Hymas, who answered questions on the Academy, and Alex Sheriff, who is in charge of operational activity at the cluband also answered appropriate questions. Members at the meeting thanked the directors and Beachill for their full explanations on the Stags’ progress.