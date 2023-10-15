News you can trust since 1952
Mouthwatering FA Cup draw as Mansfield Town land rivals Wrexham at home

Mansfield Town this afternoon drew a mouthwatering home first round FA Cup tie against fellow League Two promotion-chasers Wrexham next month.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 15th Oct 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
The Hollywood-backed Welsh side were fortunate to escape from the One Call Stadium with a 0-0 draw last week after being given a searching examination by the Stags.

The tie will be played over the weekend of 3rd to 6th November and, with the glamour surrounding Wrexham, could come under consideration for TV coverage.

The Stags are on a real high as they remain to country's only unbeaten side in all competitions 17 games into the campaign, topped off by a fantastic 4-1 local derby win away at Notts County, who had begun the day top of the table.

Mansfield Town forward Jordan Bowery (09) during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Wrexham AFC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Oct 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town forward Jordan Bowery (09) during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Wrexham AFC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Oct 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
READ THE BIG DERBY MATCH REPORT

The win also moved Mansfield into the top three automatic promotion places.

First round winners will pick up £40,000 from the competition's prize fund.

It has been a great weekend for Stags fan who also learned they will get the chance to once again watch games from the club's iconic North Stand – their spiritual home before it was given exclusively to away fans – on a trial basis.

FULL NORTH STAND RETURN STORY

Other local ties saw Alfreton Town drawn at home to Worthing, Chesterfield at home to Portsmouth, Notts County at home to Crawley Town, Crewe hosting Derby County and Worksop Town away at Stockport County.

