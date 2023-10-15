Mouthwatering FA Cup draw as Mansfield Town land rivals Wrexham at home
The Hollywood-backed Welsh side were fortunate to escape from the One Call Stadium with a 0-0 draw last week after being given a searching examination by the Stags.
The tie will be played over the weekend of 3rd to 6th November and, with the glamour surrounding Wrexham, could come under consideration for TV coverage.
The Stags are on a real high as they remain to country's only unbeaten side in all competitions 17 games into the campaign, topped off by a fantastic 4-1 local derby win away at Notts County, who had begun the day top of the table.
The win also moved Mansfield into the top three automatic promotion places.
First round winners will pick up £40,000 from the competition's prize fund.
It has been a great weekend for Stags fan who also learned they will get the chance to once again watch games from the club's iconic North Stand – their spiritual home before it was given exclusively to away fans – on a trial basis.
Other local ties saw Alfreton Town drawn at home to Worthing, Chesterfield at home to Portsmouth, Notts County at home to Crawley Town, Crewe hosting Derby County and Worksop Town away at Stockport County.