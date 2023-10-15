Tickets in the north stand will be on sale for home fans for the Mansfield Town v Forest Green Rovers match this Saturday.

Following months of planning and dialogue with the appropriate authorities, 577 tickets will be made available to Stags’ supporters in the North Stand for the aforementioned fixture.

The move comes following a big rise in home attendances, which has led to an average crowd of 7,523 at One Call Stadium so far this season.

In this latest development, the club is endeavouring to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium for Stags’ supporters as part of its ambitions to continue to increase revenue and maximise the support for Nigel and the players.

The club will use the abovementioned game as a trial-run and, depending on its success, will look to make available the same blocks to home supporters for future games where the number of travelling supporters is anticipated to be low.

The conduct and behaviour of supporters is therefore paramount to ensuring the success of this trial and for future prospective home games.

Tickets for the above blocks will be available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk from 10am on Monday 16 October. Alternatively, tickets can be bought by visiting the ticket office at One Call Stadium or by telephone (01623 482 482, option 1).

Due to the logistics involved, the transferring of current season ticket holders from either the Quarry Lane Stand or Ian Greaves Stand to the North Stand cannot be facilitated.

Supporters who acquire tickets in the North Stand for the match should enter One Call Stadium via gates 16/17 of the Ian Greaves Stand. Before being escorted by stewards to the North Stand, there will be a secondary checkpoint for tickets, which will be conducted in between the Ian Greaves and North Stand.

Home supporters in the North Stand will have access to portable toilets as well as an additional refreshment kiosk. Alcohol will not be available, however, home supporters in the North Stand can access the kiosks in the Ian Greaves lower tier and in the Fan Zone area outside Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen, at half-time.

To segregate home and away supporters, netting will separate the seating areas while barriers will be in place at the rear of the stand.

After the match, home supporters in the North Stand should exit via gate 12 and then through the Ian Greaves Stand car park and onto Quarry Lane. The gate in between the Ian Greaves Stand and North Stand will be closed as normal and therefore, exiting the stadium via Portland Retail Park for home supporters will not be accessible.