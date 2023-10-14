Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Classy County had won all their previous home games and took an early lead.

But confident Stags remain the only unbeaten side in all competitions in the country as they levelled before the break and then took an iron grip on proceeding with three goals in 12 magical second half minutes.

It was the sides' first league meeting since February 2019 and Mansfield's first win at Meadow Lane since August 2015.

Stags celebrate a goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The first half was a well-contested affair between two good sides.

Notts rattled their visitors when Dan Crowley scored after only three minutes but Stags were deservedly level through Louis Reed after 25 minutes and pinned Notts back with their high press as a tight half ended all square.

The second half continued in the same tight vein with neither keeper really troubled until the 70th minute when an unstoppable header by Cargill put the visitors into the driving seat.

Aden Flint added a third from another corner five minutes later and suddenly Mansfield were in dreamland and sitting pretty.

Stags fans enjoy their win against Notts County Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Still the Stags poured forwards to underline their dominance and Lucas Akins bagged a fourth from close range with eight minutes to go to add the icing on the cake.

The Stags side showed two changes from the side held at home by Wimbledon last weekend with Ollie Clarke and Calum Macdonald coming in for Will Swan and Lewis Brunt.

The teams emerged to a fantastic atmosphere on a cool but sunny afternoon.

A minute's silence was held for the victims of the Israel/Palestine conflict which was poorly observed by some fans on both sides who continued chanting to the booing of others.

Stags action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County FC Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

County had early, patient possession and drew first blood after only three minutes before Stags had barely had a kick.

Stags failed to clear a ball from the right and, as it ran loose in the six yard box, Crowley was there first to smash home a close range rising shot high into the net, despite Flint's attempt to clear off the line.

Macdonald did really well to recover and win the ball back after Crowley had gone past him on 10 minutes as Notts looked confident.

A minute later Stags had their first shot as Akins turned in the box but scuffed a tame effort straight to Slocombe.

Louis Reed celebrates scoring for Stags during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

On 14 minutes Maris helped the ball on to the onrushing Clarke but he was low and wide from 20 yards.

Improving Mansfield came much closer on 17 minutes as Clarke released Keillor-Dunn down the left and he cut in and fired a shot towards the near post that was kept out for a corner by a combination of keeper and woodwork.

Keillor-Dunn then had a fierce shot blocked by Baldwin after a loose pass out by Slocombe to spare his keeper's blushes.

But Stags were deservedly level on 24 minutes.

Attacking down the right, Maris got in a low cross and Reed, in space beyond the last defender, coolly slotted it home across Slocombe and inside the far post.

Within seconds Langstaff was inches wide for Notts as the game hotted up.

Stags concede early during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Advantage was played as Maris was felled during Stags' next attack, but Clarke's powerful ball across the box was beyond everyone.

In the last of four added minutes County almost went back in front as Crowley reached a far post cross from the left and turned it on target only to see Macdonald block it on the line.

Notts began on the front foot again with Bowery doing well to dispossess Austin in the box.

Then Cargill was booked for bringing down Langstaff on 47 minutes.

The Magpies were temporarily down to 10 men as Bostock limped around the pitch edge after a knock.

County scrambled to clear a Maris cross in front of goal before a great tackle by Cargill stopped Brindley going clear.

Notts were finally back to 11 as O'Brien came on to replace Bostock.

Flint blocked a McGoldrick from a central 28 yard free kick.

But the visitors came close again on the hour after a fantastic burst down the left by Clarke. He reached the by-line and pulled back a low cross from which Maris poked straight at the keeper from six yards.

McGoldrick was added to the book for a late challenge on Flint in Stags' next raid.

On 69 minutes McGoldrick sent a pass into the path of Brindley in space on the right, but he shot into the sidenetting.

Instead it was the Stags who went ahead for the first time on 70 minutes.

Keillor-Dunn sent over the visitors' fourth corner from the right and Cargill arrived perfectly to bury a bullet header from six yards out from a central position.

Stags won another corner on 75 minutes and from that swept even further ahead.

Keillor-Dunn sent the ball over and a stooping Akins headed against the post from six yards with Flint reacting quickest to sweep the loose ball home from point blank range.

Lewis should have buried a fourth on 78 minutes after Maris had pulled he ball back to him from Reed's pass but blazed over from 12 yards.

Slocombe was behind a low Akins shot as the visitors showed no let-up in their quest for more goals.

And a delighted Akins did add a fourth on 82 minutes. Keillor-Dunn controlled a crossfield ball and held it up in the box for what seemed an eternity before dinking a pass right in front of goal for Akins to stretch out a leg and turn home from close range.

Stags made several changes as the game headed for its conclusion with seven minutes added on at the end that County would probably rather have not had to endure as the big visiting army of Mansfield fans celebrated loudly.

During that added time Williams shot tamely at Slocombe and McGoldrick had a shot deflect wide with what proved the last kick of a thrilling match.

NOTTS: Slocombe, Baldwin, Rawlinson, Brindley, Austin (Adebayo 75), Nemane, Bostock (O'Brien 56), Palmer, Crowley, McGoldrick, Langstaff. SUBS NOT USED: Stone, Tipton, Macari, Gill, Morias.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Flint, Cargill, Macdonald, Reed, Lewis (Johnson 90), Clarke (Williams 90), Maris (Boateng 78), Keillor-Dunn (Swan 82), Akins (Gale 82). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Brunt.

REFEREE: Scott Oldham.