Mansfield Woodhouse man launches football team as part of 'football therapy' service

Alex Crawshaw, the founder of Styring, a non-profit clothing company, and mental health support service, is “pleased” to announce the launch of a football team in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The 34-year-old said the team, Nottm Berserkers, will promote mental health awareness within the Notts Senior League and the Mansfield Sunday League, providing football for all abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Our ambition is to promote mental health awareness and even help prevent mental illness through sports and exercise.

Alex hopes to provide therapy and mental health support through football.

“We use techniques from public health, sports science, counselling, and psychology to help individuals.”

Alex set up the community interest company Styring – styringcic.com – to provide mental health support through the sport, and the company also runs a clothing range for men and women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with branded clothing, Alex and the team provide coaching, education, and supportive services, including online exercise therapies for those with mental health issues.

Alex said he sells the clothing range to ensure the company is self-sustainable, and said he hopes to provide further support to individuals through a mental health café and gym facility in future.

Alex, who specialises in holistic coaching and mentoring to benefit mental and physical health, said: “I had severe mental health issues myself which included schizophrenia and depression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I found strength training and football extremely beneficial for my recovery and a psychologist introduced me to rational emotive behavioural therapy which has been key to improving my mental health.

“My future objective is to do a Doctorate after I have finished my studies in sports science and coaching.

“Research proves that strength training can improve cognitive functioning and reduce depressive symptoms.

“It also improves confidence and body image when combined with cardio-based fitness such as high-intensity interval training or team sports, like football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Styring’s mental health football groups run in Mansfield Woodhouse at the Thistle Hill Hall unit, whom Alex has thanked for supporting the organisation and allowing the grass to be used for over 16s.