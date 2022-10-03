Mansfield Woodhouse man’s clothing range to raise awareness of mental health wellbeing

And Alex Crawshaw, who lives off Debdale Lane, is also hoping to launch a football team to play on Sundays next season.

Alex, who has lived with mental health issues for a number of years, set up the community interest company Styring to help him achieve his goals, and Styring now has a clothing range for men and women.

With an interest in weightlifting and gym work, it’s Alex’s aim to use sport and fitness as a way of helping other people with their mental and physical wellbeing.

Alex Crawshaw has developed a new clothing range to help him reach his goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Sport is good for social inclusion and sport has been proven to help mental health.

“I use techniques from public health, sports science, counselling, and psychology to help people.

“I've suffered from mental illness myself and decided to help others through free online exercise therapy, and I plan to exercise therapy to prevent mental and physical illness and treat mental illness.

“The clothing range is about widening awareness of what we are trying to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a youngster, Alex played for Woodhouse Colts and Teversal Youth, and has more than 25 years of playing and coaching experience.

While Alex is himself studying sports science, Styring aims to provide online education for individuals to study sports science, personal training, sport management, or strength and conditioning.

The clothing range, which includes T-shirts, hoodies, tank tops, and joggers can be viewed at styringcic.com

Advertisement Hide Ad