'Heartbroken' Mansfield boy raises more than £1,000 in sponsored silence for Turkey-Syria rescue efforts

Oliver Thornhill, aged nine, said he was “heartbroken” after hearing about the earthquake which struck southern and central Turkey, and northern and western Syria on February 6.

After sharing his upset with mum, Amy Hancock, a 33-year-old parent liaison supervisor for a childcare company, Oliver said he needed to do something to support the rescue efforts.

Oliver Thornhill, aged nine, is running a sponsored silence to raise funds for rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria.

Oliver, described as a “kind and sensitive soul” by his mum, enjoys gaming and is a ‘caring’ older brother to his sisters, aged three and six.

In aid to support rescue efforts, the nine-year-old said he wanted to partake in a sponsored 24-hour silence on Sunday, February 19.

Amy said: “Oliver really wanted to do something to help, and it was his idea to do a sponsored silence.

“For a kid who never stops talking, it really will be a challenge for him.

“This is the first kind of disaster that he’s able to understand. He was sad to know how many people were hurt and affected, and to realise that people have died, and families are without a home or belongings.”

With the help of his mum, Oliver set up a JustGiving page – justgiving.com/page/oliver-t-silence – to raise funds for Islamic Relief, a service supporting millions of people affected by the earthquake.

More than £1,000 has been raised so far, with £50 providing vital medical supplies to hospitals in Turkey, £80 helping families purchase essentials, and £168 providing two families with emergency shelter.

Oliver said: “Thank you for the support. Thank you to my friends who have sponsored too.”

Oliver said he wants to raise money, as ongoing support will be needed with medical help, financial aid for people who are too injured to work, and the rebuilding of cities and towns.

Amy said: “We are incredibly proud that he decided to do this.