Mansfield Town were beaten at champions Birmingham City.

First half goals from Keshi Anderson and Willum Willumsson put Birmingham in total charge at half-time.

Kieran Dowell added another just after half-time before Tomoki Iwata wrapped it up as Stags were sunk during a party atmosphere at St Andrews with the hosts celebrating lifting the League One title.

The comfortable win saw Birmingham beat the previous League One record points tally and leaves them a point behind Reading’s EFL record of 106 points with two games to play.

But Stags knew the result did not matter with their League One status having already been secured 24 hours earlier following defeat for Bristol Rovers against Reading.

Deji Oshilaja headed just wide on ten minutes after Stags had withstood some early pressure.

Keshi Anderson opened the scoring midway through the first half when Willumsson flicks the ball into his path.

Jay Stansfield fired wide minutes later after Tomoki Iwata won an initial header.

But the hosts doubled their lead when Willumsson poked a loose ball home after Christy Pym had saved an Ethan Laird header.

Pym kept out a Dowell strike as City started the second-half strongly.

And the rampant hosts got their reward when Dowell beat Pym after a good ball by Paik Seung-Ho on 50 minutes.

It was four seven minutes later when Iwata kept his cool to beat Pym and complete a day to forget for Stags.