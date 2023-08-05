Mansfield Town left frustrated on opening day as Crewe Alexandra fight back from two goals down to draw 2-2

The Stags were seemingly cruising after half-an-hour following a quickfire double from Davis Keillor-Dunn, only to later see Calum MacDonald sent off as Alex roared back to earn a point.

There were no major surprises from Stags boss Nigel Clough when the teamsheets were distributed pre-match.

Thursday’s capture Aden Flint was handed a place on the bench for the Mornflake Stadium opener.

Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn challenges for a header.

The Stags began brightly and created the first opening after only three minutes. Rhys Oates found space on the edge of the box, but fired a crisp effort over the top.

Keillor-Dunn them missed a terrific chance when he fired disappointingly straight at young ‘keeper Harvey Davies.

By the 20-minute mark, the Alex had fought their way into the game, with both Chris Long and Callum Johnson going close.

However, Stags deservedly broke the deadlock when Keillor-Dunn drilled home low into the corner after meeting Oates’ smart pass.

Mansfield Town forward Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his first half goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Crewe Alexandra at The Mornflake Stadium, 05 August 2023 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:Action from Crewe Alexandra v Mansfield Town in League Two at Alexandra Stadium, Crewe, on 05/08/23.

Keillor-Dunn repeated the trick four minutes later when latched onto Stephen Quinn’s through-ball before firing home left-footed.

And the 25-year-old former Oldham man almost made it a sensational early hat-trick, before Crewe halved the deficit when Mickey Demetriou stabbed home after a corner was not cleared.

Crewe wide-man Long then thumped the crossbar in first-half added time.

Half-time: Crewe Alexandra 1 Mansfield Town 2

Just after the restart, Keillor-Dunn went close again as he crashed a shot against the post.

However, either side of the hour mark, the game turned right into Crewe’s favour.

After Stags’ defender MacDonald was red-carded for an awful challenge on Rio Adebisi, the hosts levelled, Adebisi charging in to superbly head home Jack Powell’s cross.

Oates missed the Stags’ best late chance to nick a winner on what turned out to be a frustrating afternoon.

Crewe: Davies, Offord, Williams (Cooney, 81), Demetriou, Adebisi, Tracey, Tabiner, Thomas, Powell (Holicek, 81), Long, Nevitt (Baker-Richardson, 70). Subs not used: Billington, Booth, O’Riordan, Lunt.

Stags: Pym, Johnson, MacDonald, Reed, Kilgour, Lewis (Maris, 75), Cargill, Quinn (Boateng, 75), Oates (Gale, 90), Keillor-Dunn (Flint, 60), Akins. Subs not used: Flinders, Bowery, Hartigan.

Goals: Crewe: Demetriou 32, Adebisi 60. Stags: Keillor-Dunn 22, 26.

Referee: Ben Atkinson.