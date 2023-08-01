Mansfield Town new boy Baily Cargill wants the taste of promotion for a third time

Centre half Cargill has enjoyed his first pre-season with the club and been impressed by the high quality of the squad he has come into.

“Promotion is an amazing feeling. I have been lucky enough to do it a couple of times and it's memories you have for a lifetime,” he said.

“Both years I've done it have been so special and it's exciting to think we have an opportunity to do it this year – and hopefully we do.

Baily Cargill receives treatment during the pre-season match against Rotherham Utd at the One Call Stadium, 22 July 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Mansfield have always been up there and having a settled squad and everyone knowing each other will definitely help.

“I have been really impressed by the quality of players we have here. All over the park we have got really good footballers.

“A lot of the lads are a similar age and a lot have experience of getting out of this league, so I am really excited. I think we've got a great chance this year.”

Fellow centre half Alfie Kilgour added: “It's a group that has been together for a while and gone through good times and bad times together – and ultimately a bit of disappointment.

“That does make you hungry and even more determined to learn from your mistakes.

“The gaffer is really at it this pre-season to put things right and get flying.

“It is probably going to be the toughest League Two for quite some years.

“And it is relentless. You have fixtures like Grimsby away and Accrington Stanley away this year – hard teams to play against.”

He continued: “We have to stick together, take each game as it comes, and hopefully have a bit of luck along the way.

“Ultimately all we can do is give everything on a Saturday.

“Nothing will be won in the first few months of the season and nothing is won in pre-season.

“The season will be a tough slog but hopefully it will be a successful one.

“We have recruited really well and it's the same side we've had for a few seasons so the lads know other and have a good bond on and off the pitch which helps.