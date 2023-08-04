Aden Flint has signed for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris Holloway

The 6ft 6in centre-back joins the club following the expiration of his loan contract at Sky Bet Championship outfit Sheffield

Wednesday.

Originally from Pinxton, Flint achieved promotion with the Owls via the play-offs last season.

The 34-year-old began his career at Pinxton, before joining Alfreton Town where he enjoyed a three-year spell between 2008 and 2011.

In January 2011, he signed for Swindon Town, achieving promotion to Sky Bet League Two in 2012.

Flint then joined Bristol City in 2013. Stags’ latest addition recorded an impressive 36 league goals during his 209 league appearances in five seasons at Ashton Gate and helped the club to promotion to the Championship and EFL Trophy in 2015.

His success in Bristol led to a multi-million-pound transfer to Middlesbrough in 2018.

After a year in the north-east, Flint signed for Cardiff City in July 2019, making 93 appearances in the Welsh capital.

The centre-half landed a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday in October 2020 before joining the club again on loan in 2022, having joined Stoke permanently in the summer of 2022.

Flint played nine times for Stoke last season before making a further 21 appearances at Sheffield Wednesday, ultimately helping the Owls gain promotion to the Championship.

Speaking to iFollow Stags after putting pen-to-paper, he said: “I’m delighted to get it (the deal])over the line.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a few weeks now and I’m looking forward to getting going.