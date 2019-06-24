Mansfield Town close in on another high quality striker

After the coup of signing prolific goalscorer Andy Cook on Friday, Mansfield Town boss John Dempster is hopeful of adding another high quality striker, possibly before the squad fly to Portugal for their pre-season training camp on Thursday.

Chad understand Stags paid out a joint record club fee of £150,000 to Walsall for Cook’s services.

FANS DELIGHTED WITH COOK CAPTURE



STAGS LAND COOK



WHY COOK SIGNED FOR STAGS



Now Dempster wants to further bolster his forwards department as well as elsewhere in the side, though won’t be rushed into anything.

“We are looking to bring another centre forward in of high quality,” he said.

“I don’t think a fee will be involved with this particular player.

“The one we’re trying to get is of real high quality, though I can’t say really much more than that. But we do have a number of targets.”

He added: “We have to be patient. Just because we have very successful and wealthy owners does not mean we can add zeros to the transfer fee or to the wages.

“We need to be respected like any other football club. We are a business and we need to run like one.

“I would expect a signing or two in the early part of this week before we go to Portugal, but I don’t want to get too ahead of myself as circumstances can change.

“The market is still open and there will be more action between now and the start of the season.”