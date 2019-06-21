John Dempster makes first signing as Mansfield Town boss

Mansfield Town have signed prolific goalscorer Andy Cook from Walsall for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old, who scored 18 goals for the Saddlers last season in League One, has penned a two-year-deal at One Call Stadium.

Manager John Dempster said: “I’m really appreciative of the chairman (John Radford) who has supported this signing and to Carolyn (Radford, CEO) for getting the deal over the line.

“Andy’s a player who I have admired from both playing against him and watching him.

“He’ll bring a physical presence to our attacking play which I think we’ve been lacking since the injury to Craig Davies, who himself is working hard to get back to full fitness.

“We have fought hard to capture Andy's signature due to the high interest in him from other clubs, both in this division and League One.

“Andy is a player who will enable us to maintain possession in the opponent’s half of the field and bring other players in to play.

“Andy has an impressive goals tally and is a nightmare to play against.”

Cook, who began his career at Carlisle, enjoyed two loan spells at Barrow before the move became permanent in 2011.

After scoring 18 goals in 60 outings for the Bluebirds, the 6ft 2in marksman joined Grimsby, before re-joining Barrow in July 2014, netting 38 goals in 48 league matches.

His remarkable goalscoring exploits continued at his next club, Tranmere Rovers, as Cook found the net on 51 occasions in a two-year stint.

Cook’s spell at Rovers saw him help the club to a 2-1 victory over Boreham Wood in the National League play-off final at Wembley last summer.

At the end of his Tranmere contract, the front man joined Walsall and became their top goalscorer in League One last season.