Hotshot Andy Cook chose Mansfield Town as they share his promotion dream

Andy Cook chose Mansfield Town over other clubs competing for his signature as they share his dream of ending the forthcoming season with promotion.

Prolific striker Cook, who has just suffered the bitter taste of relegation with Walsall, has signed a two-year deal for a reputed joint club record fee of £150,000 and said: “I want to get promoted. That’s the reason I am here.

“I want to score goals, get the club promoted and see how far we can go.

“The gaffer has told me everything I want to hear. We’ve got the same ambition – we both want to get promoted.

“After speaking to the manager and looking around I can’t wait to get going and I can’t wait for the season to start.

“I’ve played against the gaffer before. I saw the play-offs last year and I want to come and help and, hopefully, get this club promoted.

“I have had interest from other clubs. But I want to get promoted and I want to win games. That’s all it boils down to.

“I am obviously delighted to get it over the line.”

Despite their relegation, Cook was still among the goals last season at Walsall.

“Personally I did well,” he said. “I scored 18 goals in all competitions. But, on the flip side, we got relegated, which wasn’t a nice feeling. No one wants that feeling.

“I had a good record at the previous couple of clubs. As a striker you love scoring goals and hopefully I can continue to do that for Mansfield.

“It would be nice to get 20 this time round. Before last season I’d hit 20 for three seasons on the trot so it would be nice to get that again.”

On his attributes, he said: “I think I am always in the right area at the right time when the ball comes into the box.

“But it’s not all about just scoring goals in the box. I have scored goals from outside the box and all different types of goals too.

“I am a big lad who holds it up and links up play – and also scores goals.”

Cook made a big name for himself at National League level before showing he could score goals in the Football League as well.

“I felt as though I took some time to get used to it,” he said of his move into the big time.

“But once I was playing week in, week out at a higher level you don’t really notice any difference as you are playing, no disrespect, in a better league. You adapt to that level.

“I have played against League Two teams before and I know what to expect. It will be physical and it will be tough. I expect that every week whatever level I play at.

“I am happy to play in whatever system I am told to play as long as we win games and I score goals.”

Cook is now on board in time for the club’s pre-season trip to Portugal this Thursday and said: “I didn’t want to linger around and wait for it to get done.

“I wanted it done before pre-season started so I could get in straight away, know the lads, and get going.

“Pre-season is a big factor in football to get fit and ready for the season.

“We need to get fit for the games coming up – you don’t want to be run all over.”