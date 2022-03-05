Goalscorer Farrend Rawson gives his verdict on Mansfield Town's big win over Exeter City

Mansfield celebrate Farrend Rawson's goal.

The defender scored his first goal for Mansfield as Stags extended their unbeaten streak to 14 matches.

They also shattered a record which had stood since 1949 after they made it ten home wins on the spin.

“It was a tough game,” he said. “Exeter deserve all the credit they got. They are a good side and one of the better ones that we have played here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We worked as hard as them and then our quality came through in the end.

“We are just taking it one game at a time. Confidence is high and we have a great squad and manager.

“We are all just buzzing, we are working hard, practising the basics and we will see where it takes us.

“The dressing room has a real happiness and a buzz, hopefully that continues.

“It is about time I got the goal, but more important is the win which keeps the momentum going. Overall it is a good day at the office.”

The win was witnessed by a crowd of just over 6,700, with it being the highest home support of the season.

And Rawson once again took his hat off to the fans for spurring on Mansfield.

“Every game is massive, but it helps when you come here and you have the fans picking us up,”he said.

“They push us on like they did at Bradford. That is the kind of thing we will need from now until the end of the season.

“It is amazing to play in front of the fans when they are that loud and full out of it.

“It spurs you and makes you feel ten feet taller, it was a great night.”