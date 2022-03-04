Nigel Clough hails hard-fought win as Mansfield Town beat Exeter City to go third

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough felt it was a hard and significant win against high-quality opposition in Exeter City.

Farrend Rawson put Stags ahead on 34 minutes with a close range goal after Matty Longstaff’s cross cut up the Grecians.

Longstaff doubled the advantage midway through the second half with a composed finish

Stags had Nathan Bishop to thank for keeping their lead intact with a fine double save just before the goal.

Matt Jay pulled a consolation goal back in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

“It is a significant win because of the quality of the opposition we have played,” said Clough. “It is also pretty special to break a home record that has stood since 1949 (10 home wins in a row).

“It seems to be that sort of season with breaking records and it’s another little milestone along the way and shows the incredible run that we are on.

“It was a tough victory. Exeter are the best team we have played and we would have won more comfortably against other teams.

“It was a very hard game for us because of how well Exeter played.

“Nathan (Bishop) is disappointed with his mistake at the end, but he kept us in it with three or four brilliant saves.

“Farrend Rawson is an unlikely scorer but you take them from wherever you can get them at this stage of the season.

“There is something special about the atmosphere under the floodlights and you saw that tonight.

“I thought all the back four were excellent tonight, and Nathan Bishop, and ultimately that is what has won us the game.”